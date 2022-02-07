How to Get TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry For Free | Compare Credit

Enjoy a smoother process at the airport and apply for the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card today. When you pay for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry with this card you’ll receive up to a $100 statement credit to cover the cost.



The is the best credit card to get for these programs. Although its annual fee is $95, other credit cards that offer similar credits have annual fees ranging from $395 up to $695. That’s $695 per year, just to have the card!



Add in the unlimited 2x miles on all purchases, every day and the generous sign-up bonus of 60,000 miles (worth $600) and you can see why the is the best credit card to get TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry for free.

Should You Get TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry?



With TSA PreCheck® you’ll enjoy a smoother screening process and shorter lines at security. That means you can keep your shoes on and items like electronics or laptops can stay in your bags.

Global Entry is similar to TSA PreCheck® in that it simplifies the screening process at airport, but whereas TSA PreCheck® speeds up the process before you get on the flight, Global Entry speeds up the customs process after you’ve come back to the U.S. from being abroad.



Global Entry members can skip the customs line and instead use a Global Entry kiosk where available. Additionally, if you have Global Entry you will automatically get TSA PreCheck® and all the perks that come along with it.



The application and approval process for Global Entry usually takes longer than TSA Precheck® so if you’re in a hurry, go with TSA PreCheck®, if you can wait the extra time it takes to get approved for Global Entry then choose that one.



The will cover the cost of whichever program you choose. So, before you apply for either program, make sure you apply for the .



You could get a decision in as little as 60 seconds.



Apply Now