Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card | CompareCredit Expert Review

Credit scores ranges may vary depending on the credit bureau and scoring model. Applicant approval odds are not solely based on credit score. These ranges were determined by the CompareCredit Editorial Team and not in conjunction with our issuer partners.

Why We Rate This The Top Cash Back Card

Unlimited 1.5% cash rewards. Cardholders earn an unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on every purchase, with no categories to activate or earnings limits to track. Plus you can redeem the cash rewards for everything from statement credits to gift cards -- with no specific redemption hurdles to jump through.

While there are a few other cash back cards out there with the same rewards rate, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Card stands out with its simplicity.

$200 cash rewards sign-up bonus. New Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Card holders can earn a $200 cash rewards sign-up bonus for spending just $500 on their card in the first three months (that’s spending just over $165 per month to qualify!). Not only is this a very competitive sign-up bonus for a card with no annual fee, but it's also one of the things that sets this card apart from other cash back cards.

15-month 0% intro APR offer. New cardholders can enjoy a 0% intro APR on new purchases for a full 15 months and then 14.99% - 24.99% (Variable) APR once that intro period is up. That's a great offer, even when compared to cards marketed just for a 0% intro APR.

If you’re expecting a large expense or a big-ticket purchase coming up, that gives you more than a year to cover it without accumulating a mountain of additional fees. After all, why pay interest when you don’t have to?

No annual fee. In many cases, high rewards rates mean high annual fees. Not with the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Card. The card has no annual fee, which means you won't need to pay just to keep your account open.

No foreign transaction fees. If you're traveling, there won't be any extra fees associated with using this card abroad. Plus, you'll have access to up to $250,000 insurance for travel purchased on the card.

Access to free credit reports. You’ll gain access to Capital One’s free CreditWise credit monitoring service, including access to your credit score and SSN protection.

Who Should Get This Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards is a great fit for most people — who doesn’t love a $200 bonus, unlimited cash back earning potential, no interest for over a year, and no annual fee?

This is why I’ve personally been using this card for years and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up and there’s no guarantee how much longer they’ll be offering it.

Interested and want to find out if you're approved? You could get a decision in 60 seconds or less. Why wait?



