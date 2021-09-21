Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card | CompareCredit Expert Review

Our Summary:

You can receive a $200 online cash bonus after spending only $500 in the first 3 months of opening the account, and it has no annual fee.

Unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on every purchase with no activation required -- meaning you don't have to track categories or bonuses.

Cardholders can avoid interest charges for 15 months with this card.

0% intro APR for 15 months. The go-to variable rate of then applies.

You can submit an application and get a decision in under 60 seconds.

Why We Rate This The Top Cash Back Card

Why We Rate This The Top Cash Back Card

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card's $200 bonus offer. The people signing up for this card are the ones who want to tap into the easy cash bonus without having to spend much, and without all the strings attached.

I realize that describes most people, which explains why this card has become so popular.

If you sign up online today you can receive a $200 online cash bonus after spending only $500 in the first 3 months of opening the account -- that's like earning 40% back on your first $500! This is one of the easiest bonuses to earn. Many other cards require as much as 6 times more spend to earn a similar bonus.

Looking to make a big purchase? This card's long intro period will save you a bundle. It's like taking a 15-month vacation from paying interest.

This card takes the hassle out of earning cash back – there are no rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn. With the lucrative combo of 0% intro APR and cash back rewards on purchases. And to top it off, there is no annual fee.

Who Should Get This Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards is a great fit for most people — who doesn't love a $200 bonus, unlimited cash back earning potential, no interest for over a year, and no annual fee?

This is why I've personally been using this card for years and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up and there's no guarantee how much longer they'll be offering it.

Interested and want to find out if you're approved? You could get a decision in 60 seconds or less.



