Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card | CompareCredit Expert Review

Bottom Line:

Why We Rate This The Top Cash Back Card

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card's $200 bonus offer is the best bonus deal I've seen in my years of reviewing credit cards. The people signing up for this card are the ones who want to tap into the easy cash bonus without having to spend much, and without all the strings attached.

I realize that describes most people, which explains why this card has become so popular.

If you sign up online today you can receive a $200 online cash bonus after spending only $500 in the first 3 months of opening the account -- that's like earning 40% back on your first $500! This is one of the easiest bonuses to earn. Many other cards require as much as 6 times more spend to earn a similar bonus.

Looking to make a big purchase? This card's long intro period will save you a bundle. It's like taking a 15-month vacation from paying interest.

Personally, I love this card because it takes the hassle out of earning cash back – there are no rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn. With the lucrative combo of 0% intro APR and cash back rewards on purchases, this card might be the perfect fit to help you save big. And to top it off, there is no annual fee.

Who Should Get This Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards is a great fit for most people — who doesn't love a $200 bonus, unlimited cash back earning potential, no interest for over a year, and no annual fee?

This is why I've personally been using this card for years and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up and there's no guarantee how much longer they'll be offering it.

Interested and want to find out if you're approved? You could get a decision in 60 seconds or less. Why wait?



Apply Now