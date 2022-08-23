Best Cash Back
Bottom Line:
- New $200 online sign-up bonus offer
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
- 0% intro on purchases for 15 months and balance transfers, then 16.49% - 26.49% (Variable)
- $0 annual fee
- Click, "" to apply online
The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card's $200 bonus offer is the best bonus deal I've seen in my years of reviewing credit cards. The people signing up for this card are the ones who want to tap into the easy cash bonus without having to spend much, and without all the strings attached.
I realize that describes most people, which explains why this card has become so popular.
If you you can receive a $200 online cash bonus after spending only $500 in the first 3 months of opening the account -- that's like earning 40% back on your first $500! This is one of the easiest bonuses to earn. Many other cards require as much as 6 times more spend to earn a similar bonus.
Looking to make a big purchase? This card's long intro period will save you a bundle. It's like taking a 15-month vacation from paying interest.
Personally, I love this card because it takes the hassle out of earning cash back - there are no rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn. With the lucrative combo of 0% intro APR and cash back rewards on purchases, this card might be the perfect fit to help you save big. And to top it off, there is no annual fee.
Who Should Get This Card
- Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is a great fit for most people - who doesn't love a $200 bonus, unlimited cash back earning potential, no interest for over a year, and no annual fee?
- This is why I've personally been using this card for years and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up and there's no guarantee how much longer they'll be offering it.
Don't Just Take Our Word For It:
Great card. The cash back is so easy.
Mackenzie Bryan
June 29, 2022
I love that is has no annual fee and you earn rewards really fast thanks to the 1.5%
Charles Sanders
July 26, 2022
Been carrying Quicksilver for years and Capital One always has my back, it's the only card for me
Suzanne O'Connor
August 5, 2022
Frequently Asked Questions
The Capital One Quicksilver Card is a Mastercard Credit Card and can be used anywhere that Mastercard is accepted.
The Capital One Quicksilver card is for those with Excellent Credit or Good Credit, which typically means your credit score should be above that 680 to have a higher chance of being approved.
Since credit limits will vary from person to person based on the review of your application, there isn't a way to know for certain what your credit limit will be before applying.
Capital One makes it easy to redeem your cash back and offers multiple ways to use your rewards. You can elect to receive a check in the mail, apply rewards as a statement credit to your account, apply your cash back to directly cover a recent purchase, or redeem cash back with Paypal or Amazon.com.
There are no limits or caps on how much cash back you can earn with your Quicksilver Card.
Your cash back will not expire for the life of the account, so you never need to take any extra action to keep your rewards from expiring. If you choose to close your account, you may lose any cash back balance that hasn't been redeemed.
