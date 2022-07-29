Blue Cash Everyday Credit Card from American Express | CompareCredit Expert Review

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team. This page contains products from our advertising partners.

$5,000 a year.

U.S. households are now spending the equivalent of $5,000 a year on gasoline, up from $2,800 a year ago, according to Yardeni Research.

Between rampant inflation, the supply chain crisis, and the suspension of Russian petroleum products, US gasoline prices haven’t just skyrocketed. They’ve nearly doubled year-over-year. But people who drive regularly can’t very well just change their lifestyle. So, what’s the solution?

One way to fight the prices at the pump is changing how you pay for your gas. The offers 3% cash back at gas stations on up to $6,000 per year.

Since the average U.S. household is now spending about $5,000 a year on gas, that means getting the most from this card with every fill-up. Got a longer commute or a thirsty V-8 under the hood? After reaching $6,000, you’ll still earn 1% cash back, not only on gasoline but on every other purchase you make.

Need another incentive? How about the first few tanks for nothing? It’s possible thanks to the And you get it all for no annual fee.

That’s a lot to process. How about a recap?

The offers the chance to:

Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, .

on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, . 3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.

on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases , on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.

, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations , on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.

, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Pay no annual fee.

You can apply for The here.