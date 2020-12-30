Best Travel Credit Cards for ORD Fliers | CompareCredit.com

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

If you live in the Chicago area you probably take most of your flights with American Airlines. Whether you’re a weekly jet-setter or just taking to the skies for an annual get-a-way, it pays to use the right travel credit card to earn rewards.

Some travel rewards cards are specifically designed for flying with American Airlines, but with other credit cards you can use your rewards on any airline. How do you know which is best for you? We’ve outlined the top travel credit cards for ORD fliers. Take a look at the travel cards below and apply for the one that best suits your needs!