Best Credit Cards for Philadelphia l Credit Card Reviews l CompareCredit

Ahh, the City of Brotherly Love. There's nothing more exciting than being able to call Philadelphia, an immensely important and historic place, your hometown. What's cooler than living where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed? Whether you live in Kensington, Old City, or Penn's Landing, chances are that you're always spending time out and about.

As a Philadelphian, you know first-hand how expensive it can be to live in the city. This is why it's so important to take charge of your finances so that you can stretch your hard-earned dollars as far as possible. From hanging out at a local bar to sporting events to outdoor concerts, there's no shortage of things to do (and pay for!) in Philly.

Commuting & Getting Around Philadelphia

Philadelphia continues to rank as one of the most walkable cities in the country, but chances are that you don't want to travel everywhere by foot. Whether you take an Uber, public transportation, or if you drive yourself, all these commuting options have one thing in common: they cost money!

When you're getting around the city on anything other than your own two feet, why not earn money while doing so? The is your card.

You'll earn 3% back on all your transportation purchases. Imagine how much money you can put back in your pocket by using this cash back credit card versus using your debit card. The earnings are endless.

Lights, Camera, Philly!

Philadelphia is a fun city. From spending a day out watching the Flyers or Phillies to enjoying good drinks, food, and company in Center City, chances are that you spend a lot of your time out and about.

And as you may have noticed, entertainment in such a booming city is anything but cheap. But what if you could have fun, explore new places, and grow your social network while getting rewarded? This is where the comes in handy. It will reward you with , no matter the category or where you choose to fill your time.

Daily Life in Philadelphia

City living is anything but cheap. There’s always something to pay for. From groceries to clothes to your gym membership, your monthly expenses can add up quickly. Though bills are all part of being an adult, you can take your finances by the horn with a low interest card.

Big expenses happen. Whether you're renovating your home, upgrading furnishing, or preparing to expand your family, life can get expensive. For large purchases or a little bit of breathing room in your daily life, check out the . This card offers and and after that. It has annual fee, which keeps more money in your pocket.

Bottom Line

Living in Philadelphia means you’ll never run out of things to do. At the same time, you’ll never run out of things to pay for either. The good news is that your expenses don’t have to become overwhelming.

By using the right credit cards, you can earn money for spending money and save money by spreading out your payments over time. Having the right card in your wallet can make all the different for urbanites.