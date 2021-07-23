Best Credit Cards For Denver l Credit Card Reviews l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

If you’ve lived in Denver for years, you have been witnessing to the change. And if you’re new to the city you are part of it. Either way, Denver is no longer the sleepy wanna-be metropolis of the Mountain Region. Denver is now full-blown big city. At the crossroads of mountains and plains, East and West, North and South – there is no shortage of influences that make Denver one of the most exciting cities to explore.

However due to the exponential growth of the city and its land-locked status, consumer prices in Denver are skyrocketing and it is important for you to have a plan on how to finance living in the Mile High City.

Getting Around

Unfortunately for those living in and around the Denver area, the public transportation leaves something to be desired. The light-rail runs infrequently enough to make it more of a hassle to use than convenience and unless you are commuting in from afar, the bus routes are not worth the trouble. This leaves most residents making the choice to own a car and handle the commute and transportation on their own.

This means you need a really good gas rewards card. And the is that card for you. Offering 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations plus on other transit (rideshare, tolls, etc.) this cards rewards will add up quickly when you live in or around Denver.

Exploring the City

One of the best parts of living in Denver is there is no shortage of things to do, and all those things are centralized in the downtown area. One night you could be seeing the latest Broadway show at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and then the next night doing the wave as you take in a Rockies game at Coors Field only a few blocks away – you will have something to do every night of the week.

The best way to take advantage of this - the . This credit card is offering top of the line cash reward with . No gimmicks, no picking your category, simply swipe your card and earn 2% cash back. Cash rewards that will come in handy when there is so much to do and try.

The Food & Beer, O SO Much Beer

Denver’s food scene is quickly growing and growing national recognition. But what Denver is really known for is its beer scene. Known as one of the best beer cities in the world and host of the annual Great American Beer Festival, there is no shortage of breweries for you to frequent.

For the food and beer lover, the has you covered. Offering card holders, a whopping , you’ll be able to earn your way to a free six-pack with the all the cash back you’re earning.

Bottom Line

Denver is one of the best places to live in America. From its thriving food and culture scene to explore to the mountain resorts and a Red Rocks concert smack in-between, there is no shortage of places to see…and spend at. So, pick up one of these credit cards and make sure you’re not only taking advantage of “Colorful Colorado” but your spending as well.