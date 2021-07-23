Best Credit Cards for Dallas l Credit Card Reviews l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

Dallas is huge, and people are flocking here by the thousands. In size, it is 343 square miles and is home to the fourth-largest population in the US. Whether you live in the affluent community of Colleyville or in the hip and trendy Uptown area, there are lots of areas to explore and lots of things to do.

Life in the fast lane in Dallas is fun and exciting and the right credit card can help keep you on track. Check out our top picks for the best credit cards to have in your wallet when you live in Dallas, Texas.

A Day (Or Night) on the Town

Dallas is brimming with fun and exciting day trips and nightlife. From the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Downtown Dallas to the 66-acre Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden there is something for everyone.

Music lovers will want to head to Deep Ellum to enjoy live music venues like Prophet Bar and the Sons of Herman Hall.

You’re not slowing down when you’re out and about and you need a card that will be right there with you. For example, the is one of the best cash back credit cards on the market. Enjoy — without having to worry about switching cards for different categories

Getting Around Dallas

As mentioned, Dallas is a huge city. Thus, many people are still very dependent on cars to get around. However, the traffic can be a nightmare.

Leaving your car behind and hopping on the DART tends to be a good option for most people. Lyfts and Ubers are also readily available for a more specific destination.

However, a card like the will allow you to earn 3% cash back on gas and other transportation. Plus, you can enjoy and after.

Sports in Dallas

Heading out to see “America’s Team” in action? Don’t go to see a Dallas Cowboys game without one of the best credit cards in your pocket. Or maybe you prefer the action on the hardcourt, and the Dallas Mavericks are more your style.

No matter your team, the offers you while enjoying and after. A great way to earn rewards and buy those season tickets you’ve always wanted and pay for them over time. You’ll never miss a game with rewards for credit cards like these.

Bottom Line

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and Dallas certainly seems to fit with that idea. It’s a big city and there’s a lot going on and with the right credit card in your pocket, you won’t miss out on a thing!