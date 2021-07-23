Best Credit Cards for Austin l Credit Card Reviews l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

Home to just under a million people, Austin, Texas is one of the most delightful placed to live in America. Whether you live in Old West Austin, Avery Ranch, or East Congress, there are plenty of available activities.

The only trouble is some Austinites find it hard to keep up with all there is to do - from the vibrant nightlife to the music scene and the endless festivals always happening in Austin. But with the right credit card in their pocket, it can help you keep up in more ways than one. Check out our experts’ top picks for the best credit cards for Austin residents here.

The Music Scene

The music scene is a big draw for both native Austin residents and the new arrivals alike. Known as the Live Music Capital of the World, there is a live band playing somewhere that will appeal to everyone.

Whether you’re lucky enough to be amongst the 200 people allowed into the iconic Continental Club on South Congress Street or are enjoying some fresh air on the rooftop patio at the Mohawk, you can find music that speaks to your soul.

Make your night on the town easier with a single card offering some of the best rewards for credit cards wherever you go. With the , you don’t have to worry about keeping track of which categories you are earning cash back In, because this card is offering .

When the Festivals Come to Town…

Aside from live music available anytime you like, you probably love the various festivals that happen in Austin each year. Whether you’re living it up at South by Southwest or indulging at the Austin Food and Wine Festival, the right credit card can make it easier.

Festival passes can be expensive, especially when you want to purchase those amazing VIP experiences. Enjoy ( after) with the . With this card you can buy the festival experience you really want and pay for it over time. And there’s annual fee.

Outdoor Recreation in Austin

From playing on Lady Bird Lake to enjoying outdoor activities in Zilker Park to marveling at the views of the Colorado River from Mount Bonnell, there is no shortage of outdoor recreation in Austin.

Don’t wait to get a bicycle and start soaking up the great outdoors. Use your to enjoy - after intro period - and .

Bottom Line

Austin is a vibrant city, offering plenty of cultured activities for people to enjoy, particularly in the music scene. Choose a credit card that can keep up with you and fuel your fun every day of the week.