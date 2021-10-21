The Best Credit Cards to Use for Black Friday

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

Black Friday has changed over the years. From viral videos of mass crowds stampeding into big box stores to more employee-conscious companies closing for the day to push families to spend more time together. One thing hasn’t changed, deals, deals and more deals on your shopping.

Whether it is still going to malls for deals offered only to in-store shopping or what seems like a geyser of emails blowing up your inbox. There is no shortage of sales, offers and discounts for you to take advantage for all your personal and holiday shopping.

As you plan your Black Friday shopping, not only should you pay attention to your favorite retailers and the deals they may be offering. You should also consider signing up for a new credit card to maximize credit card rewards and sign-up bonuses.

One card is offering , which is like getting 20% back. Another card is offering up to . There are is a ton of opportunity to earn some excellent rewards during Black Friday. And our experts have compared credit card offers and picked their favorite cards for all your Black Friday shopping.