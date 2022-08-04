Best Credit Cards for Families

If you have a credit score of 700 or above (good to excellent credit), you're already making great credit choices. You're well on your way to achieving your credit goals, and you don't want to derail any of your progress.

The fear of losing progress leads many people to avoid opening new credit cards. The worry is understandable, but you don't have to avoid new cards or loans to protect your credit. You just need to ensure you choose the option that best suits your financial needs.

So, how do you make that decision? There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing a credit card. To help you with your decision, we've found the best cards for your various needs. These cards can help you keep your score high while offering many other benefits.

Let's jump in and discuss what you need to consider before choosing the next card that's going in your wallet.

Cards With the Best Rewards

There are a ton of ways a credit card can offer you rewards. Cash back, mileage points, and bonuses are all valuable perks. Rewards programs help set different credit card providers apart, making your choice easier. With that in mind, let's go over some cards that offer the best rewards.



Blue Cash Preferred® Card From American Express

This card comes packed with cash back opportunities.

Rewards Rates:

If you're looking for a card that rewards you for using your card for necessities, this is the one for you. Other perks include:

A regular APR of between

This card is available to those with Credit Score.

Citi® Double Cash Card

This card also focuses primarily on cash back benefits.

Rewards Rate:

This is an excellent option for earning cash back without the fear of a fee increase later on. has a Annual Fee and is available to those with a Credit Score.



Chase Freedom Unlimited®

This card from Chase is also a favorite when it comes to cash back benefits.

Rewards Rate:

Additionally, this card offers a annual fee. is aimed at those with Credit Score, so you'll have no trouble getting accepted.

Cards With the Lowest Cost and Best Service

If you're looking for a card that offers impressive service without breaking the bank, look no further. Our top suggestions for low-cost cards are:

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card: Offers great cash back options and incentives, with no yearly fee

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card: This card lets you tailor your cash back categories to benefit your spending habits

Cards With the Highest Credit Limits

Credit limits vary from card to card and person to person. What your limit will be will depend on a variety of factors. Those include your annual income, repayment history, and of course, your credit score. As we're discussing the best cards for those with high scores, we'll assume you have the last part covered.

With all that in mind, let's discuss which cards generally offer customers the best limits.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: The minimum limit on this card is $5,000. While there's no reported maximum limit, users have reported numbers up to $500,000.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: This card also has a minimum limit of $5,000. The highest reported limit we can find is around $58,000.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card: This card allows you to earn mileage points while also offering a max limit of $50,000.

Cards That Offer Mileage Points

Mileage point rewards have become a common feature of credit cards. This is understandable given how often people use their cards for travel expenses. If you're a frequent flyer, you can benefit from a card with travel or mileage points.

The question is which card should you choose to maximize your rewards? There are many great options, so we've created a list of top contenders. This can help you narrow down your search while ensuring you make a good choice.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

This card has great benefits for those who travel frequently or are looking for extra incentive in traveling. Receive . Currently, also boasts .

This card requires an credit score and has an annual fee of .



Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Looking to maximize mileage? The offers so even the smallest of purchases can add up to a big flight. As a sign up bonus you can receive .

Applicants need a Credit Score to qualify. The annual fee is .

The Platinum Card® from American Express

While not explicitly a travel card, offers .

Besides travel points, there's another huge selling point for this card.

This card is open to applicants with a Credit Score. The annual fee is .



How a Credit Card Can Help Improve Your Credit Score

With a score of 700 or higher, chances are you already know how cards benefit your credit score. But, it never hurts to have a quick refresher. Here's how a credit card helps improve your credit score, even if you already have a good one.

Paying your full balance on time shows that you're financially responsible.

The longer you have a credit card in good standing, the better your credit score will be.

Payment history makes up 35% of a FICO score.

Keeping your card at 30% or less of its limit lets creditors know you're not interested in incurring debt.

Credit cards offer a low-cost way to build credit. If you get a card with no annual fee, you can leave the account open for years. That extends your credit history, which raises your score exponentially.

Responsible credit card use is a cornerstone of building good credit. If you'd like to raise your score further, look into what new card options are available to you.

How to Choose a Credit Card Issuer

With so many card companies out there, how do you choose which one is right for you? It's a tough decision that involves careful research and consideration. Which issuer is right for you will depend on a variety of factors.

When it's time to make a choice, here are a few steps you can take to ensure you make the right decision.

Search for cards that are geared at individuals with high credit scores.

Decide if you want a card that's rewards-focused or focused on interest savings.

Ask lots of questions. Find out what the card issuer is going to do for you and what makes them unique. Look for perks that stand out.

Calculate how the yearly fee breaks down, and ensure you're ready for that financial commitment.

Find out if the card issuer offers you the chance to "upgrade" to a better card later on.

Look for reviews from current and former customers. They have nothing to gain, so you'll know they're being honest.

Taking the time to research and review your options can ensure you get the best deal. You don't want to miss out on rewards or benefits or get stuck with a lemon.

The Choice Is Yours

Consumers with a credit score of over 700 have many options when it comes to credit cards. Credit card companies are aware of that, and that's why they roll out so many perks. The catch is that bonuses are only beneficial if they work for you.

The cards we've discussed today all have their merits. Some offer great bonuses, others provide mileage points, and every one of them is a good deal in its own way. That doesn't mean that every one of them is a good deal for you.

That's why you must decide what it is you want before choosing a card. Going in knowing what benefits you're looking for puts you in a better place to make an informed decision.

Some companies may try to pressure you to rush into a decision or apply for a card you don't want. If you feel pressured, take some time to think over whether or not you wish to do business with the company.

Choose what's important to you and what will benefit your score, and go from there. There's a credit card out there that's perfect for your needs.