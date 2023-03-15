Best Cash Rewards Card of 2022 This is the highest cash back bonus we've seen for a no annual fee card, and the best flat-rate rewards offer.

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team. This page contains products from our advertising partners.

Bottom Line:



Generous Intro APR on purchases

annual fee

annual fee Click “ APPLY NOW ” to apply online

Let’s talk about the biggest and best reasons to go for the stellar offer — getting a huge $200 bonus, plus unlimited ! That's right, this introductory bonus offer that comes in the form of .

We could all use a little extra cash in our pockets right now. What would you do with your $200 Bonus? People love this cash back card because the rewards don't come as "points" that require you to redeem for travel, gift cards, or other complicated methods. As they say, cash is king!

Earn Triple Points Where it Counts

With this no annual fee card, you earn unlimited . That means no matter what you're spending on, you'll earn the same generous rewards rate. No more worrying about rotating categories or annoying monthly caps on the amount of cash you can earn.

Gas stations, groceries, restaurants, and everything in between earns the same stellar cash back rate with no strings attached

Generous 0% Intro APR

When you spend that initial $1,000 to earn your bonus cash, you can do it without worrying about paying it off right away, too. You’ll have a , with thereafter. And remember, during your first year of card membership — just like every other year you have the — you’ll never have to worry about coughing up any cash to cover an annual fee.

I simply can’t think of any other no-annual-fee rewards cards with this kind of front-loaded cash.

Who Should Get This Card The is a great fit for most people — who doesn't love a $200 bonus , earning unlimited 2% cash back , no interest for over a year , and no annual fee ?

is a great fit for most people — who doesn't love a , , , and ? It’s also a good fit for those who want the added security of cell phone coverage since life is unpredictable and being without your phone is a nightmare.

If you like quick cash and have good to excellent credit, this card’s for you.

Other $200 Cash Rewards Card Options

Not convinced? We think the is the top choice for cash back, but here are two popular alternatives that also have the ability to earn a $200 bonus in the first year.



