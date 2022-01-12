Best Cash Back Bonus Cards of 2021 | CompareCredit

We've compared the most compelling cash back credit cards on the market and have selected the best cards of 2021.
Our top pick is the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. This popular card has been a consumer favorite for years, and for good reason! You earn an easy $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening — that's like getting 20% cash back on spending $1,000! You'll also earn a generous 3% cash back in the category of your choice.
Our Pick
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
- Cash Bonus: $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Rewards Rate: Up to 3% cash back in the category of your choice
- Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
- Annual Fee: $0
In addition to the generous cash rewards, this card comes with a long intro APR that could save you hundreds of dollars. As a new cardholder, you get 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days, 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers after that.
Cash Back on Your Terms
What really makes the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card stand out is the incredible 3% cash back on your choice of six spending categories, PLUS 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
The 3% categories you can choose from include:
|Online Shopping
|Drug Stores
|Travel
|Home Improvement
|Dining
|Gas
Simply choose the category that's the best fit for you and watch the cash back pile up. If at any point you change your mind about what category you want the 3% you can change any month you choose. There is no monthly activation required once you start earning your 3%.
Since we're all spending a little more time online this year, you could earn tons of cash back by choosing 3% back for online shopping. Also, the 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs provides a big boost for families or anyone spending more time at home these days.
Should You Get This Card?
Yes! The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is the perfect fit for most people, especially since there is no annual fee and you can choose the 3% cash back category that best suits your needs.
Plus, with a $200 Bonus Offer and over a year of 0% intro APR, there's a lot to love with this credit card.
To apply today and see if you're approved in as little as 60 seconds click here.
on Bank of America's secure site
Runner Up
on Wells Fargo's secure site
Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
- Cash Bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
- Rewards Rate: Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
- Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening, then 14.99% to 24.99% Variable APR
The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card also comes with a super-easy $200 Bonus after you spend $1,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. But what really makes this card stand out is the unlimited 2% cash back you'll earn on every purchase, with no limits. Whether you're using the card for groceries, dining, online shopping, or just paying monthly bills, you earn the same lucrative rate of 2% cash back. If you don't want to worry about category limitations or quarterly activations, this is the card for you.
This card also offers a lengthy 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases & qualifying balance transfers. That's well over a year to pay down your balance interest-free and can be a lifesaver if you need to finance a big purchase or transfer a balance from an existing credit card. After the intro period is up, your variable APR will be 14.99% to 24.99% Variable APR.
Best of all, there's no annual fee for this card.
Low APR Alternative
BankAmericard® credit card
- Cash Bonus: $100 statement credit online bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
- Regular APR: 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
The BankAmericard® credit card is a no-frills low-interest credit card designed to help consumers save money. You won't get cash back on your purchases, but it's a great option for paying down debt or financing a large purchase. Plus, there's a sign-up bonus.
Where this card stands out is with its low introductory interest rates; cardholders receive 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases as well as 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. Also, there is no annual fee associated with this card.
After the intro period, the ongoing interest rate is 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers, which is pretty competitive. Unlike many low-interest credit cards, this one comes with a nice sign up bonus of a $100 statement credit online bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Best Option if You Are New to Credit
Petal® 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa® Credit Card
- Rewards Rate: 2% - 10% cash back from select merchants
- Rates & Fees: Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Easy Approval Process: Easily see if you're pre-approved within minutes without impacting your credit score
Finally! A credit card designed specifically for those who are new to credit. The Petal® 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa® Credit Card comes with a strong rewards rate of 2% - 10% cash back from select merchants and has no annual fee. With credit limits of $500-$5,000, it's a powerful tool to help you build credit.
In addition to no annual fee, this card has no foreign transaction fees. Remember, this is a true credit card so there is no security deposit required either. If the Petal® 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa® Credit Card sounds right for you, there's more good news. You can see if you're pre-approved within minutes and without the danger of putting a needless ding on your credit report.
Summary
Our Pick
- Runner Up
- Low APR Alternative
- Best Option if You Are New to Credit
Bottom Line
Perhaps the most flexible cash back card on the market, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card lets you choose the spending category where you earn the most cash back. This card also comes with a big sign up bonus, 0% intro APR, and no annual fee. It's no wonder our expert rated this the best cash back credit card of 2021.