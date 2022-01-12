Best Cash Back Bonus Cards of 2021 | CompareCredit

Credit scores ranges may vary depending on the credit bureau and scoring model. Applicant approval odds are not solely based on credit score. These ranges were determined by the CompareCredit Editorial Team and not in conjunction with our issuer partners.

0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Up to 3% cash back in the category of your choice

$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

In addition to the generous cash rewards, this card comes with a long intro APR that could save you hundreds of dollars. As a new cardholder, you get 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days, 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers after that.

Cash Back on Your Terms

What really makes the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card stand out is the incredible 3% cash back on your choice of six spending categories, PLUS 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.

The 3% categories you can choose from include:

Simply choose the category that's the best fit for you and watch the cash back pile up. If at any point you change your mind about what category you want the 3% you can change any month you choose. There is no monthly activation required once you start earning your 3%.

Since we're all spending a little more time online this year, you could earn tons of cash back by choosing 3% back for online shopping. Also, the 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs provides a big boost for families or anyone spending more time at home these days.

Should You Get This Card?

Yes! The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is the perfect fit for most people, especially since there is no annual fee and you can choose the 3% cash back category that best suits your needs.

Plus, with a $200 Bonus Offer and over a year of 0% intro APR, there's a lot to love with this credit card.

To apply today and see if you're approved in as little as 60 seconds click here.