Best Cash Back Credit Cards | CompareCredit™

You could pocket hundreds of dollars each year and enjoy 0% Intro APR by using the right cash back card.

Cash back cards usually come in 3 varieties.

Flat Rate Cash Back Cards – These cards pay the same on everything, like unlimited 1.5% cashback. Best for people who like to keep it simple and not keep track of rotating categories.

– These cards pay the same on everything, like unlimited 1.5% cashback. Best for people who like to keep it simple and not keep track of rotating categories. Bonus Category Cash Back Cards – These cards pay a higher rate in categories that usually change every 3 months. Best for people who like to maximize their cash back and shop at many places.

– These cards pay a higher rate in categories that usually change every 3 months. Best for people who like to maximize their cash back and shop at many places. Tiered Cash Back Cards – These cards pay higher rates on categories that stay the same throughout the year, like gas or groceries and 1% on everything else.

