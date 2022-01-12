Best Cash Back Bonus Cards of 2021 | CompareCredit

Our #1 Pick: Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards
Why We Rate This The #1 Cash Back Card
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card's $200 bonus offer alongside 3% cash back in the category of your choice is one of the best credit card offers we've seen in years.
If you sign up online today you can receive a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening -- that's like earning 20% back on your first $1,000! This is one of the easiest bonuses to earn. Many other cards require as much as 3 times more spend to earn a similar bonus.
Note: We've seen some credit card companies lower the welcome bonus on a card over time. While we don't know if that'll happen here, if you're interested in the card we do recommend using this link to apply today to make sure you don't miss out on the full bonus.
Looking to make a big purchase? This card's long intro period will save you a bundle. It's like taking a 15-month vacation from paying interest.
The card offers an incredible 3% cash back on your choice of six categories, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
These are the categories that you can choose to earn 3%:
|Online Shopping
|Dining
|Home Improvement
|Travel
|Drug Stores
|Gas
You select the category that's the best fit for you and watch the cash back pile up. If at any point you change your mind about what category you want the 3% to be, you can change any month you choose.
The 3% for online shopping is the best in the industry. It applies to all online retailers including Amazon. I already have this credit card and I love getting 3% back each time I shop online.
Up to 5.25% Cash Back for Bank of America Customers: If you meet combined balance minimums in any bank accounts with Bank of America and investment accounts with Merrill, you'll earn an extra 25%-75% bonus rewards.
Who Should Get This Card
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a great fit for most people — who doesn't love a $200 bonus, no interest for over a year, and no annual fee?
The high 3% cash back on online shopping, drug stores, dining, travel, furniture, or gas is unheard of for a no annual fee credit card. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card pretty much blows its leading competitors out of the water.
This is why I've personally been using this card for years and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up and there's no guarantee how much longer they'll be offering it.
Methodology
Each month, the CompareCredit team reviews over 100 credit card offers examining the features most valuable to consumers including rewards, sign-up bonus, the interest rate, fees and other features to identify the best offers shown here.
Alternatives to consider
If you don't want rotating bonus categories: Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card also comes with a super-easy $200 bonus after you spend $1,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. But what really makes this card stand out is the unlimited 2% cash back you'll earn on every purchase, with no limits. Whether you're using the card for groceries, dining, online shopping, or just paying monthly bills, you earn the same lucrative rate of 2% cash back. If you don't want to worry about category limitations or quarterly activations, this is the card for you.
If you want an easy quick sign-up cash bonus: With the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card you pocket a $200 online cash bonus after spending only $500 in the first 3 months of opening the account -- that's like earning 40% back on your first $500! This is one of the easiest bonuses to earn. Many other cards require as much as 6 times more spend to earn a similar bonus.
Final Thoughts on Our #1 Pick
