Best Cash Back Bonus Cards of 2021 | CompareCredit

Why We Rate This The #1 Cash Back Card

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card's $200 bonus offer alongside 3% cash back in the category of your choice is one of the best credit card offers we've seen in years.

If you sign up online today you can receive a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening -- that's like earning 20% back on your first $1,000! This is one of the easiest bonuses to earn. Many other cards require as much as 3 times more spend to earn a similar bonus.

Note: We've seen some credit card companies lower the welcome bonus on a card over time. While we don't know if that'll happen here, if you're interested in the card we do recommend using this link to apply today to make sure you don't miss out on the full bonus.

Looking to make a big purchase? This card's long intro period will save you a bundle. It's like taking a 15-month vacation from paying interest.

The card offers an incredible 3% cash back on your choice of six categories, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.

These are the categories that you can choose to earn 3%:

You select the category that's the best fit for you and watch the cash back pile up. If at any point you change your mind about what category you want the 3% to be, you can change any month you choose.

The 3% for online shopping is the best in the industry. It applies to all online retailers including Amazon. I already have this credit card and I love getting 3% back each time I shop online.

Up to 5.25% Cash Back for Bank of America Customers: If you meet combined balance minimums in any bank accounts with Bank of America and investment accounts with Merrill, you'll earn an extra 25%-75% bonus rewards.

Who Should Get This Card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a great fit for most people — who doesn't love a $200 bonus, no interest for over a year, and no annual fee?

The high 3% cash back on online shopping, drug stores, dining, travel, furniture, or gas is unheard of for a no annual fee credit card. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card pretty much blows its leading competitors out of the water.

This is why I've personally been using this card for years and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up and there's no guarantee how much longer they'll be offering it.

