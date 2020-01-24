This Cash Back Match is the Bonus We Dream About
- 5% Cash Back5%Earn 5% cash back up to the quarterly maximum
- 1.5% Cash Back1%Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- $0Annual Fee
Start Earning Cash Rewards Today
- Enjoy an unlimited cash back match — Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year
- Earn 5% cash back on selected rotating categories up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
- 0% APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, 15.74% - 26.74% Variable APR after that
- No annual fee
I've seen all sorts of cash reward credit cards over the years, but this is the only one that doubles the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year of card membership. Really.
The combination of the Unlimited Cash Back Match, up to 5% back on purchases, and $0 annual fee truly make this card one-of-kind and too good to pass up.
The thing that makes this card stand out is the unique cash back intro offer: Discover will MATCH all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. There's no signing up, and no limit to how much is matched. This clever rewards structure can be especially beneficial for consumers who don't want to have to worry about meeting a big spending requirement on their card during the first 3 months to receive their sign up bonus. And for big spenders, the fact that there's no limit to the amount of the Cash Back Match means that this card can be extremely rewarding.
Look at it this way – say you earn $200 in cash back on spending during your first year. Discover will match it with another $200 bonus, for a total of $400 in cash rewards. If you earn $500 on spending, you'll end up with $1,000 in cash back!
Cash back cards can all start to look pretty similar. An extra percentage point here or there could mean the difference between the card you choose and the card you choose to skip. In this case, you have to ask yourself if one word makes the card worth your while — double. In addition to the 5% cash back in quarterly categories, and 1% on all other spending, you get double your cash back in the first year with the exclusive cash back match. And we think that makes this card an absolute winner.
Who Should Get This Card
- People looking for the ability to earn a ton of cash back without necessarily owning a sky-high credit score.
- Savvy shoppers who are willing to pay attention to the quarterly categories that will let them maximize their cash back.
- Those who want the luxury of earning more rewards while also paying no interest on purchases or balance transfers for well over a year.
Don't Just Take Our Word For It:
Discover has the best customer service out there. I use my Discover Cash Back card for everything.
John Michaels
June 12, 2022
Easy cash back, no annual fee, and a big first year bonus – what's not to love?
Alexa Keane
July 26, 2022
It has been my #1 card for over 5 years now and I've never looked back.
Travis DeRosa
August 5, 2022
Enjoy these benefits with Discover it® Cash Back
Online Privacy Protection
We'll help regularly remove your personal info from ten popular people-search websites that could sell your data. Activate for free with the Discover app.
Freeze it® on/off switch for your account
If you misplace your card, freeze your account on our mobile app or website to prevent new purchases, cash advances and balance transfers.
100% U.S.-based customer service
You can talk to a real person from our customer service team any time. Plus get powerful, fast mobile and online service.
Frequently Asked Questions
Discover will automatically match all the cash back you earn at the end of your first year after you open your new Discover it® Cash Back card. So if you earn $50 cash back, Discover will give you another $50.
You don't have to do anything. There's no signing up, just use your Discover card for everyday purchases to earn cash back, and Discover will automatically match all the cash back you earn at the end of your first year.
No, there's no limit to how much Discover will match.
Yes, you can redeem cash back any time after you earn it and still receive the full match amount at the end of your first year.