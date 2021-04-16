CompareCredit's Alternatives to the CareCredit® Card

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

The CareCredit credit card is often provided as a way to finance your medical treatment with 0% interest for a certain amount of time.



However, if you don’t pay off your balance before the promo period is over, you could get hit with a bigger bill. This is because CareCredit offers “deferred interest” meaning interest is charged from the original purchase date and if you don’t pay off your balance in full by the end of the promo period, you’ll get a large interest charge added to your balance. Ouch.



Below is an example of what happens if you make only the minimum payment. In this case, the cardholder charges $1,200 and has a six-month promotional period.

Source: CareCredit.com

Don’t risk getting hit with a large “deferred interest” bill or turning your $1,200 treatment into a $2,693 treatment, we recommend using the below credit card offers to finance your treatment.



These cards offer longer 0% Intro APR periods in most instances, but without the deferred interest part, and some offer rewards as well as sign-up bonuses to make your cost of care even more affordable.



Compare these credit offers and apply for the one that makes sense for you today!