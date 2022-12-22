Up to 21 months without interest Paying on time can push your 18-month intro period to a full 21.

I like to remind people that when it comes to establishing and maintaining solid credit, they’re ultimately the ones in control. The really proves the point. This card is offering 18 months of 0% APR on both purchases and balance transfers, but that already great intro period comes with a twist. Simply by paying the minimum due each month on time, you’ll tack on an extra three months without interest for a total of 21 months of 0% APR.

Extra perks on top of the time

Getting an automatic 18 months that can easily be stretched to 21 just by paying on time makes this card a true low APR contender. But a couple of other features make it an even stronger choice. Paying your cell phone bill with this card each month gives customers up to $600 of protection against cell phone theft or damage. The only out-of-pocket cost for that coverage is a single $25 deductible. Additionally, cardholders can take advantage of My Wells Fargo Deals, which lets them earn cash back from a variety of different merchants.

Who Should Get This Card The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is tough to beat for people who want a very long introductory period at 0% APR on both purchases and balance transfers.

Those who are diligent when it comes to paying their monthly bills on time will enjoy an extra three months of zero percent interest.

While other low APR cards focus solely on no-interest intro periods, this card is for those who also want to enjoy cash back as account credit when they shop through My Wells Fargo Deals.

It’s refreshing to see a value proposition that rewards responsible financial habits. With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, we suggest setting up auto-pay to make sure you earn your three-month intro APR extension for a staggering grand total of 21 months. An easy way to make more interest-free time absolutely automatic.

Other Low APR Card Options

