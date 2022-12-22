The best of 0% APR card offers This is how you save money in the new year…and the year after that, too.

When people come to me asking how to cut through all the confusion around credit cards and simply save more by stopping interest payments for as long as possible, my answer is clear. There’s no better choice right now than the . It’s my top pick for just one reason. Time. This card from Bank of America is offering 21 billing cycles of 0% APR on both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days.

The Numbers Speak for Themselves

21 billing cycles — the equivalent of nearly two years — without making a single interest payment on purchases or balance transfers can offer the kind of financial flexibility that most other cards cannot. This card doesn’t come with all of the bells and whistles you might find in rewards-oriented choices because all of the savings is focused on one number—zero. And that 0% can potentially save you thousands.

Who Should Get This Card The BankAmericard® is a great choice for those planning major purchases now, but who don’t want to deal with any interest for a long time to come.

It’s also perfect for people carrying high-interest balances who want to put their payments on hold and lower their payments when they finally do resume.

Need to save in the short term to make the rest of your upcoming expenses work? This card flips the switch on interest payments for a full 21 billing cycles.

Remember, the 0% introductory APR offer is why you should strongly consider this card if saving on interest is your main goal. However, the ongoing APR starting at just 15.74% is also extremely competitive when we look at the entire credit card landscape. So, once the intro period is up your big savings can continue with this low APR.

Other Low APR Card Options

We’ve shown you why the BankAmericard® is our number one pick for the low APR card category, but perhaps your card requirements call for something a little different. Here are some other outstanding options that might also fit the bill.



