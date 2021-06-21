How to Capitalize On Returning To The Office l Cash Back l CompareCredit™

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

If you’re contemplating returning to your cubicle soon, there’s one small benefit that you can start taking advantage of. There are now several credit cards that offer additional rewards to help you offset your transportation costs.

A pandemic is a horrible, no good, very bad thing. But at least you got to work from home…for a while. But now that baseball games and concerts are back in style, and face masks and social distancing are slowly starting to become a thing of the past, many of us are also being asked (or ordered) to return to the office.

Credit Cards with Bonuses for Commuting Expenses

Making the Most of Your Commute

Now that you know which credit cards can offer you the most valuable rewards for your commute, what’s the best way to use them? First, you want to find the card that features the best combination of rewards and benefits available. Be sure to look at the size of the new account bonus, the value of the rewards available for your commuting expenses and exactly which expenses will qualify.

Also, be sure that when earning rewards, you always avoid interest charges by paying your statement balances in full. Otherwise, you’re coming out behind if you’re paying the higher interest rates that you’ll find on rewards cards. If you ever need to carry a balance, be sure to use a non-rewards card with the lowest possible interest rate.

Bottom Line

Even if you’re looking forward to returning to the office and seeing your coworkers again, nobody misses the costs of commuting. By using the right credit cards to earn rewards for your commute, you can save money when you resume working from an office.