Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card | CompareCredit Expert Review

At this point, you've essentially put $200 of cash in your pocket for simply using the card for a few hundred dollars' worth of purchases over the first three months of card membership. And while you were focused on hitting that goal, you'll have given yourself a head start on earning lots more cash — unlimited cash.

First things first. As soon as you're approved for the Wells Fargo Active Cash ℠ Card , you'll be on your way to cash reward number one. And it's a biggie. After spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — which shouldn't be too tough with the current prices of everyday things like gas and groceries — you'll earn a $200 cash rewards bonus .

Cash is king . That might sound odd for an article about a credit card, but you'll soon see why it actually makes perfect sense. The Wells Fargo Active Cash ℠ Card is for people who want to use a credit card as a tool to maximize their cash. Let's break down all the ways you can cash in with this second-to-none credit card.

Credit scores ranges may vary depending on the credit bureau and scoring model. Applicant approval odds are not solely based on credit score. These ranges were determined by the CompareCredit Editorial Team and not in conjunction with our issuer partners.

That's because this card offers the highest flat-rate cash back available with absolutely no strings attached. While many rewards credit cards tempt you with outrageous cash back percentages, they're often only available for a short period of time, or on categories that change based on what the company wants to offer instead of what you want to buy. But with the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card, you never have to worry about buying within a certain category and you never have to worry about maxing out your cash rewards for the month, the quarter, or the year. You don't have to keep track of anything while you're earning unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase.

We've covered the sign-up bonus cash, the rewards cash you earn with absolutely every purchase, and now it's time for the third cash offer to enjoy with this card. It's the cash you're going to save on interest. The 0% intro APR means that new cardholders will get 15 months from account opening to buy and pay off purchases without dropping a penny on interest payments. That goes for qualifying balance transfers too. The 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then a 14.99% to 24.99% Variable APR variable APR) means less cash on interest and more in your wallet.

With so much cash coming in, you might expect a hefty amount to go back out to the card issuer. It's not unusual for competitive rewards cards to have annual fees of several hundred dollars. After all, if you can potentially reap thousands of dollars in cash back rewards, you might think of such an annual fee simply as the cost of doing business. Well, there's no need to put any extra cash aside this time. That's another little bundle you can add to your tally because the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card comes with no annual fee.