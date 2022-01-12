Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card | CompareCredit Expert Review

There are some credit card users who enjoy figuring out complicated rewards programs or finding opportunities to earn bonuses from some purchases. However, a lot of people simply want to earn the most possible cash back from all of their purchases, all of the time. Wells Fargo Active Cash ℠ Card offers a high rate of cash back, with no limits and no annual fee.

How This Card Works

If you sign up online today you can receive a $200 online cash bonus after spending only $1,000 in the first 3 months of opening the account -- that's like earning 20% back on your first $1,000! This is one of the easiest bonuses to earn. Many other cards require as much as 4 times more spend to earn a similar bonus.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card also offers 2% cash back on all purchases, with no limits. Also, there are no category limitations or quarterly activations to worry about. Whether you're using the card for groceries, dining, online shopping, or just paying monthly bills, you earn the same lucrative rate of 2% cash back – no hassle, no gimmicks. Earning cash back has never been easier!

This card also offers a lengthy 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases & qualifying balance transfers. That's well over a year to pay down your balance interest-free and can be a lifesaver if you need to finance a big purchase or transfer a balance from an existing credit card. After the intro period is up, your variable APR will be 14.99% to 24.99% Variable APR (Variable).

Best of all, there's no annual fee for this card.

Who This Card is Best For

Simply put, this is the best cash back card we have ever seen. And we don't say that lightly. Here's the point-by-point summary of the cash considerations for this attractive credit card offer.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases — no restrictions, no rotating categories, and no quarterly caps!

no restrictions, no rotating categories, and no quarterly caps! $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases & qualifying balance transfers, then 14.99% to 24.99% Variable APR Variable)

on purchases & qualifying balance transfers, then 14.99% to 24.99% Variable APR Variable) $0 Annual Fee

