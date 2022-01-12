Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card | CompareCredit Expert Review

Note: There's no guarantee that the $200 sign up bonus will be around forever. In the past we've seen banks lower their welcome bonus over time, although we don't know if that will happen here. If you're interested in this card we do recommend using this link to apply today and make sure you don't miss out on the big bonus offer.

Simply put, this is the best cash back card we have ever seen . And we don't say that lightly. Let's dive into the benefits of this stellar cash rewards card and unpack why it is such a groundbreaking offer:

Forget everything you know about cash back credit cards – the Wells Fargo Active Cash ℠ Card is without question the best cash back offer I've seen in my 10 years of reviewing credit cards.

Credit scores ranges may vary depending on the credit bureau and scoring model. Applicant approval odds are not solely based on credit score. These ranges were determined by the CompareCredit Editorial Team and not in conjunction with our issuer partners.

Cash Rewards Like You've Never Seen

The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card offers an unbeatable 2% cash rewards on purchases. There are no restrictions, no special categories, and no limit on how much cash back you can earn. This is the first card ever to offer consumers a flat-rate 2% cash back program without any special catch.

Whether you're using the card for groceries, dining, online shopping, or just paying monthly bills, you earn the same lucrative rate of 2% cash back – no hassle, no gimmicks. Cash back has never been easier!

Hefty Bonus: $200 Cash Rewards Sign-Up Bonus

If you sign up online today you can receive a $200 online cash bonus after spending only $1,000 in the first 3 months of opening the account -- that's like earning 20% back on your first $1,000! This is one of the easiest bonuses to earn. Many other cards require as much as 4 times more spend to earn a similar bonus.

0% intro APR & No Annual Fee

With such a generous cash rewards offer you would think this card comes with an annual, right? WRONG. There is a $0 annual fee with the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card – one more reason why this card is sure to become a consumer favorite.

Last, but not least, you even receive a lengthy 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases & qualifying balance transfers. That's well over a year to pay down your balance interest free and can be a lifesaver if you need to finance a big purchase or transfer a balance from an existing credit card. After the intro period is up, your variable APR will be 14.99% to 24.99% Variable APR (Variable).

Is this card right for you?

We've seen hundreds of cash back credit cards over the years, but the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card is definitely one of the best. With the lucrative combination of unlimited 2% cash back, $200 sign up bonus, and 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is a perfect fit for most consumers. And don't forget – you get to enjoy all these generous perks while paying no annual fee!

Is it time for you to upgrade your wallet? Probably so. The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card has changed the game when it comes to credit card rewards and now is an excellent time to make the switch from your current credit card or stop using your old debit card which probably doesn't offer rewards.

Don't miss out on these fantastic rewards. To apply today and see if you are approved, simply click here.