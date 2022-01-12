Credit Cards with $200 Bonus & Unlimited Cash Back

At the moment, wise shoppers like you have some truly inviting offers to choose from when it comes to cash back credit cards. These cards come with more perks than just the cash you earn on purchases, too. But first things first. Simply using one of these cards to pick up your daily essentials, big-ticket items, and even utilities could earn you thousands of dollars a year for spending the same amount you would normally — but spending it smarter.
We’ve compared the most compelling cash back cards on the market and have narrowed the field to three can’t miss credit cards. The following cards all offer:
- $200 sign-up bonus — simply meet the minimum spend requirements
- Unlimited cash back — no exceptions and no need to worry about categories
- 0% intro APR on purchases — pay no interest for 15 months
- $0 annual fee — no fee, no problem
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Bonus Cash$200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Rewards Rate1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day
- Intro APR0% intro on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, 14.99% - 24.99% (Variable) thereafter
- Annual Fee$0
Product Details
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 14.99%-24.99% variable APR after that
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
If the quickest route to bonus cash is more your speed, let’s look at the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card. It also gives you a $200 cash back bonus, but all you have to do is spend $500 on purchases within your first 3 months to earn it. Simply put, that is lightning-fast access to bonus dollars. While you can collect your bonus quickly, you don’t have to worry about using that cash or the cash back from purchases anytime soon. That’s because all of the unlimited cash you’ll earn with the competitive 1.5% cash back rate, will never expire. You’ve got a lifetime to accumulate cash and you’ve also got 15 months of 0% intro APR on purchases, then 14.99% - 24.99% (Variable). The price for all this time? An annual fee that’s the same as the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card’s — $0.
on Wells Fargo's secure site
Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
- Rewards RateUnlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
- Sign Up BonusEarn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
- Intro APR0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases & qualifying balance transfers, then 14.99% to 24.99% Variable APR
- Annual Fee$0
Product Details
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
- 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 14.99% to 24.99% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee
- No category restrictions or sign ups and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open
- Enjoy a premium collection of benefits at a selection of the world's most intriguing and prestigious hotel properties with Visa Signature Concierge
- Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
- Select “Apply Now” to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card is not a tough sell for those of us looking to max out our cash back potential 2% cash rewards on purchases. That’s because it offers a whopping. That’s 2%...unlimited. You’d be hard pressed to find another cash back card offering that kind of rewards margin on purchases. Believe me. We looked. On top of the steady rewards you can expect, remember the cash bonus up front. A $200 cash rewards bonus is yours after spending $1,000 on purchases within three months. And if you want some interest-free time as well, you’re covered with a 15-month 0% intro APR period. After that, the ongoing APR is 14.99% to 24.99% Variable APR.
Want more? How about up to $600 of protection against covered damage or even theft of your cell phone? Just pay your cell phone bill with the card each month and you’ve got it. It seems they’ve thought of everything — except adding an annual fee. That’s still $0. Honestly, this one is a front-runner.
Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card
- Bonus Cash$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Intro APR0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
- Regular APR13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
- Annual Fee$0
Product Details
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- New Offer! With the new Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card, you can earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every time.
- No annual fee
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn up to 2.62% cash back on every purchase.
- No limit to the amount of cash back you can earn and cash rewards don't expire
- 0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Are you a brand loyalty type? Well, if you’re a Preferred Rewards member, then the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card could pay major dividends. For most people, A $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening plus the unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase already make this card pretty attractive. However, Preferred Rewards members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on purchases. That translates to regularly getting over 2% cash back. And yes, you guessed it — this one also has a $0 annual fee as well.
Bottom Line
If you’re going to use your credit card each month, why not earn cash back on every dollar? Depending on how you shop and your financial strategy, there’s a cash back card tailored to you. Ready? Applications only take a couple minutes and decisions often take less time than that.