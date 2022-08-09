Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card | CompareCredit Expert Review

We’ll talk rewards and redemption soon enough, but first let’s talk about the biggest and best reason to go for the — $300 worth of cash. It’s an introductory offer that comes in the form of 30,000 bonus points when you spend $1,500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Spend points however it suits

How you choose to apply all those points is up to you. You can redeem them for travel, gift cards, or essentially just cash out by using them for statement credits.

Triple up where it counts

I love this card because it walks the line between earning you points for everyday purchases and travel & leisure categories. The potential for unlimited points runs for the life of your card. The more you spend, the more you earn. And the biggest returns come at 3X for every dollar you spend on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans.

Take your time while earning your points

When you spend that initial $1,500 to earn your bonus cash, you can do it without worrying about paying it off right away, too. You’ll have a full 12 months from account opening with 0% APR. And remember, you’ll never have to worry about coughing up any cash to cover an annual fee.

I simply can’t think of any other no-annual-fee rewards cards with this kind of front-loaded cash.