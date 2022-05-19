Spend More to Earn More: Unlimited Cash Back Cards | CompareCredit™

Best Credit Cards with Unlimited Cash Back

These no-annual-fee Cash Back Cards offer a sizable bonus and the potential to earn far more over the course of card membership. The way we see it, if you plan on using a credit card regularly, you might as well get rewards for it. So, lets break down the best cash back bonus cards we've seen in quite a while.

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Best For: Easy $200 Cash Back Bonus $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Product Details Select "APPLY NOW" to apply online

One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day

$0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees

Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply

No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 15.24%-25.24% variable APR after that The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card lets you earn unlimited 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day and 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply) . We love this card because it takes the hassle out of earning cash back – there are no rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn. There's also a generous intro APR of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months as balance transfers after which the ongoing Variable APR is 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) .

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Best For: Flat-rate Cash Rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. Product Details Select "APPLY NOW" to apply online

Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 15.74%, 20.74%, or 25.74% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5

$0 annual fee

No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open

Enjoy a premium collection of benefits at a selection of the world's most intriguing and prestigious hotel properties with Visa Signature Concierge

Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Select “Apply Now” to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers the highest flat-rate cash back around with unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. There are no caps, no restrictions, and no rotating categories to worry about. Cardholders will also enjoy 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. That means you'll have over a year to take a break from high-interest rates. After the intro period is up, the ongoing APR will be: 15.74%, 20.74%, or 25.74% Variable APR .

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card Best For: Flexible Cash Back up to 5% Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Product Details Select "APPLY NOW" to apply online

Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 14.74% - 24.74%, based on your creditworthiness.

Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.

No Annual Fee

Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash℠ Card account per person. This card from Citi keeps things simple by maxing out your rewards categories…automatically. Instead of earning bonus rewards in a pre-selected spending category, the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card offers 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Like the other cards we've seen so far, this one comes with an intro APR of 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers . Once that ends, the ongoing APR is 14.74% - 24.74% (Variable) .

Discover it® Cash Back Best For: Unlimited First Year Bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year Product Details Select "APPLY NOW" to apply online

INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.

Redeem cash back in any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.

NEW Intro APR: Get a 0% intro APR‡ for 15 months on purchases. Then 12.24% to 23.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.

No annual fee.

Click ""APPLY NOW"" to see rewards, FICO® Credit Score terms, Cashback Match™ details & other information. Meet the one card on our list that's a little different from the others. This card lets you earn an incredible 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically. After a 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases, the APR goes to 12.24% - 23.24% Variable . But what really makes this card stand out is how much you can earn in initial cash back.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Best For: Choosing Your Bonus Category $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening Product Details Select "APPLY NOW" to apply online

$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.

If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% - 75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.

No annual fee and no expiration on rewards.

0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 14.24% - 24.24% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers.

Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.

This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now. Flexibility is built into the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. You’ll earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, 1% on every purchase . This card also offers 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After that the Variable APR is 14.24% - 24.24% Variable APR on purchases .

Bottom Line

.. getting one of these cards is an easy way to line your pockets with some extra cash back ...

Choosing the best cash back card will always depend on your personal spending habits, but we've found that the cards above are the best options for most people. Whether you're looking for simple, flat-rate rewards on purchases, or a quick $200 Sign Up Bonus, getting one of these cards is an easy way to line your pockets with some extra cash back. Check out our straight-forward recap of each card below to select the best one for you and apply securely online today!