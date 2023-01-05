Four Simple Tips to Improve Your Credit Score

Thomas Donaldson is CompareCredit.com's credit card expert. His work has been featured by USA Today, NBC News, Business Insider and many more.

Plenty of people who work hard and watch their spending end up with credit scores a bit lower than they'd like. There's a solution! In fact, there are a bunch of them. Choices including the right credit cards, loans, shopping hacks, and more can all work together to get your finances back on track.

1) Improve Your FICO®* Score with Experian Boost™

2) Rebuild Your Credit with the Mission Lane Credit Card

3) New to Credit? Consider the Petal® 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa® Credit Card