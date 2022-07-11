I realize that describes most people, which explains why this card has become such a popular alternative to Fingerhut.

You can do better than a Fingerhut account. The Petal® 1 Visa® Credit Card's Annual Fee offer is the best deal for building credit that I've seen in my years of reviewing credit cards. The people signing up for this card are the ones who are fed up with high fees and want to earn cash back while they build credit.

Comparison: Petal® Card vs. Fingerhut

What is Fingerhut?

Fingerhut is an online shopping platform that reports your payment activity to credit bureaus, which may help you build credit over time with responsible use.

Why you should avoid Fingerhut

The glaring downside to Fingerhut is that you are only able to purchase the items available in the Fingerhut catalog. Using a true credit card, like the , allows you to shop at ANY online retailer and have the convenience of carrying a true credit card for in-person purchases.

Not to mention, the items for sale at Fingerhut typically have higher prices than you would find in a normal retail store and the interest rates you pay are extremely high.

Why Petal® is Better for Building Credit

The is a true credit card that reports to all 3 major credit bureaus and doesn't require any deposit to open an account.

If you sign up online today you can receive between 2% and 10% cash back from select merchants. This is the highest cash back rate I've seen from a credit card for people with .

Personally, I love this card because it lets you earn cash back and build credit at the same time – all while paying no annual fee.

Who Should Get This Card

is a great fit for anyone who wants to build credit — with credit limits up to $5,000, no annual fee, and cash back on purchases, this offer is too good to pass up.

Many people think Fingerhut is the only option to rebuild your credit, but with the Petal® Card you can easily see if you're pre-approved online in seconds without impacting your credit score – why not check and see if you can get the best offer?

I've personally been recommending this card for years to all my friends with . The Petal® 1 card comes with a uniquely rich combination of features and there's no guarantee how much longer they'll be offering it.

Interested and want to find out if you're approved? You could get a decision in 60 seconds or less. Why wait? APPLY NOW