0% Interest Credit Cards | Pay 0% Interest until 2024 | CompareCredit™

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

If erasing some existing credit card debt is on your to-do list, then choosing the right credit card could be the answer. That's because so many low-interest credit cards now offer extended periods of 0% APR on balance transfers.

Check out the best balance transfer credit cards recommended by our experts below and see which one is best for you now.