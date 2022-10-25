Escaping the Evils of Credit Cards

Night fell hours ago. The last real town is miles behind you now, past an

unmarked turnoff you’d probably miss if you tried to backtrack. But the

tank’s on empty, so you’d never make it anyway. Your phone’s said, “no

service” since the highway ended. There’s a run-down gas station up ahead.

The lights are on but your gut says not to stop. There’s no choice. You need

to fill up or you’ll be stranded at this forgotten crossroads overnight. You

creep up to the pump and step quietly out of the car. A rusted-out sign

creaks as it swings in the wind. It’s the only sound in the dead air until you

fill it with your own deafening scream. Your worst nightmare has come true.

You left your gas rewards card in your other wallet.

It didn’t have to end like this. Savvy consumers can usually avoid terrifying

tales with a better understanding of credit card mechanics...and by

remembering to bring the right card, of course.

Here are a few other scary scenarios we hope you won’t encounter.



Running from one new credit card to the next

Having a few options in your wallet, but applying for credit cards

too much or too often sends a wrong signal to lenders. Essentially, submitting

rapid-fire applications can give the impression that you’re desperate for

credit. Regardless of your creditworthiness, you’ll also be subject to credit

inquiries each time you apply. And those inquiries can temporarily lower your

credit score, as well.



Scrambling for a cash advance

There are big differences between a debit or ATM card and a credit card. If

you try using your credit card to get cash, you’ll soon realize a few of them.

Taking a cash advance hurts in so many ways. First, the service is usually

accompanied by a fee. It’s not uncommon to pay $10 for every cash advance

you take. And that’s just the beginning. On top of the fee, you’ll pay interest

that almost certainly surpasses your purchase APR. Simply put, the cost of

cash with a credit card is no bargain.



Hiding from bigger payments

If you plan on paying off your debt by only making the minimum payments

each month, you could be costing yourself money and time. If making

minimum payments is your strategy, looking closely at your credit card

statement will show you exactly how long you’ll have to wait to be debt-free.

Saving yourself the wait and the interest you’d have to pay along the way is

as easy as beefing up those payments when you can. Lean times can force

you to make smaller payments, but paying down debt more aggressively and

remembering to avoid fees by not missing a payment are great ways to

save.



Killing all of your available credit

It might be obvious to experienced card users, but maxing out a credit card

means something is wrong with your spending strategy. If you’re able to pay

off a month’s charges without a problem but find yourself hitting the credit

limit, asking for a credit increase is an easy solution. Regardless of your

ability to pay off the debt, using most or all of your available credit also

commonly causes your credit score to dip. Aim for a utilization ratio that

doesn’t exceed 30% — and is ideally much lower than that — to keep your

credit score as high as possible