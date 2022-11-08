Get Out of Credit Card Debt While Paying Less

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

The average American now has more than $5,000 in credit card debt. With interest rates on the rise, that debt is getting more expensive.



Thankfully, there’s a way to pay down debt faster, with less money, and it’s so easy you can get started today.

Take Advantage of 0% Intro APR Balance Transfer Offers

When you’re paying down debt, your interest rate is incredibly important. The lower the better. For example, take a look at the difference between paying off $10,000 in debt on a card with 20% interest vs. 0% Intro APR with a new balance transfer card.

Note: This example is for illustrative purposes only, your experience may vary based on your current interest rate, the balance transfer offer you receive and the payment schedule you maintain.

By using the right card, you could save almost $4,000 and that’s even after a $300 transfer fee. (worth it)



