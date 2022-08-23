Best Travel Credit Cards of Summer 2022
How to Get the Most of Your Travel Credit Card
Is a travel rewards credit card right for you? There are plenty of advantages. / Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
If you have plans to get away this summer, you're probably concerned with rising travel costs – from pricey airline flights and hotels to entertainment and gasoline.
Travel credit cards are a valuable option to help you navigate high prices while you're vacationing. Several travel cards offer valuable rewards on items like airline tickets, hotel stays and cash back towards travel purchases.
Here's what you need to know about travel credit cards, how they work and how to maximize travel benefits and save money. Plus, how you can utilize online tools to track your finances and find more ways to save money.
Before signing up for a new travel rewards credit card, it's a good idea to calculate the estimated value of the rewards benefits you would likely use in a given year. Compare that number with a card's annual fee to help determine if that is the right travel credit card for you.
Who Should Get This Card
- Deciding whether or not a travel credit card is worth it to you will depend on the value of its benefits and whether you would use them.
- You can choose from several different types of credit cards to find one that best suits your lifestyle and spending habits.