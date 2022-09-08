Take a 21-month Break From Paying Interest
Bottom Line:
- 0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and 0% Intro APR for 12
months on purchases
- after the introductory period
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to
thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining
experiences, and more.
- $0 Annual Fee
- Click, "Apply Now" to apply online
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card remains one of the very best balance
transfer credit cards on the market. With a lengthy 21-month 0% intro APR
period, new cardmembers can essentially freeze the payments on their
existing balances for nearly two years. And while not paying any interest on
those old balances, you can make new purchases for a full 12 months at the
same interest rate—0%. It’s an attractive combination no matter your style
of spending.
Then there are the other goodies. The first one is the biggest (or smallest,
technically). Simply put, it’s costing you $0 in annual fees to take advantage
of one of the longest balance transfer offers available.
Next up is another $0 cost benefit. You’ll enjoy complimentary access to Citi
Entertainment® which gives you the inside line for purchasing tickets to
thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences
and more.
The third “$0” that should make you smile is the built-in $0 Liability on
Unauthorized Purchases. This coupled with Citi® Identity Theft Solutions
means you can shop with confidence knowing that you have dependable
purchase protection.
Who Should Get This Card
- The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is a great fit for those who want to max out the time they have to pay down an existing balance without worrying about interest.
- Consumers who still need to do some significant shopping while waiting to pay down old balances will love the 12-months of interest-free purchasing power.