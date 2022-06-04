Best Travel Credit Cards of 2022 | CompareCredit™

Top Travel Credit Cards with Unlimited Rewards
There is nothing like seeing the world, that's for sure. Now's the time to open a new travel credit card to get perks and benefits like 75,000 bonus miles (worth $750 in travel), 2x miles on every purchase, no foreign transaction fees, TSA Precheck Credits, and more.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Recommended CreditExcellent, Good
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Best For: Easy-to-use Travel Rewards
75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening.
Product Details
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- No foreign transaction fees
Fed up with blackout dates and limited award availability with your travel credit card? The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card takes the hassle out of travel rewards with unlimited 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day and 5 Miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. That means whether you're buying groceries or shopping online, you'll earn the same consistent rewards rate with every purchase. To make redeeming as easy as possible, you can use your miles as a statement credit towards virtually any travel purchase – any airline or hotel, and even services like Uber and Lyft qualify!
As a new cardholder you can earn a big one–time bonus of 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. You can also receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. There is an annual fee of $95, but when you consider all the rewards you earn, it's easy to see why the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is such a popular choice for a travel credit card.
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
Recommended CreditExcellent, Good
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
Best For: $0 Annual Fee & Big Bonus
25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Product Details
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire.
- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout.
- 0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. After the intro APR offer ends, 14.74% - 24.74% Variable APR will apply.
- If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% - 75% more points on every purchase. That means you could earn up to 2.62 points for every $1 spent.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Enjoy a generous rewards rate while paying no annual fee with the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card. With this card you earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases. That's an unusually high rewards rate for a travel card with no annual fee. New cardholders also receive a top–tier sign up bonus of 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening – that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
Unlike other travel credit cards where you're stuck redeeming points with one airline or hotel, the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card allows you to redeem points for a statement credit to pay for flights, hotels, vacation packages, cruises, and more! In addition to charging no annual fee, there are no foreign transaction fees and cardholders will enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. The ongoing APR is 14.74% - 24.74% Variable APR on purchases.
Discover it® Miles
Recommended CreditGood, Excellent
Discover it® Miles
Best For: Unlimited First Year Bonus
Discover will match all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year
Product Details
- UNLIMITED BONUS: Only Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match.
- Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase - with no annual fee.
- Redeem Miles to pay any part of your monthly bill, including your minimum payment.
- Turn Miles into cash in any amount, any time. Or redeem as a statement credit for travel purchases like airfare, hotels, rideshares, gas stations, restaurants and more with no blackout dates. However you redeem, Miles keep the same value. And Miles never expire.
- New Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 12.74% to 23.74% Standard Variable Purchase APR will apply.
- NEW! Discover helps remove your personal information from select people-search websites. Activate by mobile app for free.
- Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.
- Freeze your account in seconds with an on/off switch either on the mobile app or website to prevent new purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers.
- Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
Leave the fees behind when you take to the skies with the Discover it® Miles credit card. With no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and a lucrative rewards program, there's a lot to love with this popular travel credit card. Unlike other travel cards which typically only give you bonus miles when you spend with a specific airline, this cards comes with unlimited 1.5x Miles for every dollar spent on all purchases.
What really makes this card stand out is the stellar first year bonus: Discover offers a Discover will match all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. That's $700 towards travel! The more you earn, the more you get. This clever rewards structure can be especially beneficial for consumers who don't want to have to spend a hefty amount on their card during the first 3 months in order to receive a sign up bonus. And on the flip side, the fact that the bonus miles are unlimited means that this card can be extremely rewarding if you're a big spender.
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
Recommended CreditExcellent, Good
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
Best For: Easy $200 Travel Bonus
20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Product Details
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
- Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 15.24% - 25.24% variable APR after that
Sometimes you simply don't want to pay anymore fees on your credit card. If that sounds like you and you're looking for a travel rewards credit card, then the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card could be the perfect fit. This card comes with an APR of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months and 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months, no annual fee and a lucrative travel rewards program. Cardholders earn 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day and 5 Miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Whether you're spending on groceries or online shopping you'll earn the same generous rewards rate.
You also earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening! Where the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card really stands out is with how you can redeem your miles. This card offers unparalleled flexibility by allowing you to simply redeem miles as a statement credit towards travel purchases – that means any airline, any hotel, and even purchases like rental cars or vacation packages are typically included.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Recommended CreditExcellent, Good
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Best For: Most Valuable Redemptions
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Product Details
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as a $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining and 2x on all other travel purchases, plus more.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself BackSM, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get complimentary access to DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees and lower service fees for a minimum of one year when you activate by December 31, 2024.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a popular travel rewards card with a flexible rewards program and multiple perks! This consumer favorite boasts a sign up bonus of Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. as well as a generous ongoing rewards rate of 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining and 2x on all other travel purchases.
While this card does have a $95 annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card makes up for it with its flexibility in redeeming the points you earn.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Recommended CreditExcellent
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Best For: Top-Tier Travel Perks & Benefits
75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Product Details
- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive up to $300 back annually as statement credits for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Escape the airport crowd and recharge before your flight with unlimited access to all-inclusive amenities at the Capital One Lounge and at 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges worldwide
- Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
This list would not be complete without this top-tier travel rewards credit card. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers a show stopping sign up bonus of 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. The rewards rate for this card is equally impressive for travelers with 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day, 10 Miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5 Miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel.
Additionally there is a loyalty incentive of that keeps the rewards coming for longtime card holders. The annual fee for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is $395, but when you factor in the top-tier travel perks, the annual fee seems justifiable.
Bottom Line
Choosing the best travel rewards card will always depend on your specific travel needs, but we've found that the cards above are the best options for most people. Whether you want to maximize rewards on everyday spending, or grab an enormous 75,000 Mile Bonus, getting one of these cards is an easy way turn your every purchases into the vacation of your dreams. Check out our straight-forward recap of each card below to select the best one for you and apply securely online today!
Recap of Our Recommendations
|Card
|Best for
|Sign Up Bonus
|Rewards Rate
Our Pick
|Easy-to-use Travel Rewards
|75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
|2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day and 5 Miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
|Apply Now
Runner Up
|$0 Annual Fee & Big Bonus
|25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
|1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases
|Apply Now
|Unlimited First Year Bonus
|Discover will match all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year
|Earn unlimited 1.5x Miles for every dollar spent on all purchases
|Apply Now
|Easy $200 Travel Bonus
|20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
|1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day and 5 Miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
|Apply Now
|Most Valuable Redemptions
|Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
|5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining and 2x on all other travel purchases
|Apply Now
|Top-Tier Travel Perks & Benefits
|75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
|2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day, 10 Miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5 Miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel
|Apply Now