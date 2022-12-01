Best Rewards Bonus Card of 2022 This is the highest bonus we've seen for a no annual fee card, and the offer is ending soon.

We’ll talk rewards and redemption soon enough, but first let’s talk about the biggest and best reason to go for the — getting $300 worth of cash before it's too late! It’s an introductory offer that comes in the form of 30,000 bonus points when you spend $1,500 in purchases in the first 3 months, but this is a limited time offer and you only have until 1/10/23 to lock in this deal.

How you choose to apply all those points is up to you. You can redeem them for travel, gift cards, or essentially just cash out by using them for statement credits. There are a few million other ways to use your points as well. Seriously. Millions of online stores accept the points you’ve earned when you check out with PayPal.

Earn Triple Points Where it Counts

Now on to the basic rewards breakdown. I love this card because it walks the line between earning you points for everyday purchases and travel & leisure categories. The potential for unlimited points runs for the life of your card. Unlimited is a pretty important idea here. It means that there are no caps on categories and no caps on points in general.

The more you spend, the more you earn. And the biggest returns come at 3X for every dollar you spend on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans.

Generous 0% Intro APR

When you spend that initial $1,500 to earn your bonus cash, you can do it without worrying about paying it off right away, too. You’ll have a full 12 months from account opening with 0% intro APR, with thereafter. And remember, during your first year of card membership — just like every other year you have the — you’ll never have to worry about coughing up any cash to cover an annual fee.

I simply can’t think of any other no-annual-fee rewards cards with this kind of front-loaded cash.

Who Should Get This Card The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card is a great choice for people who like to dine out, travel, and stream content.

It’s also a good fit for those who want the added security of cell phone coverage since life is unpredictable and being without your phone is a nightmare.

Let’s not forget about the serious cash back bonus. If you like quick cash and have good to excellent credit, this card’s for you.

