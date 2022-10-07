Best Hotel Credit Cards of 2022

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

Whether you stay at Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, or any other hotel, there's a card on this list for you.

These flexible travel rewards cards have some fantastic offers & perks like 2x miles on every purchase, no foreign transaction fees, TSA Precheck Credits, 75,000 bonus miles (worth $750 in travel) and more.