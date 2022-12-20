Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2023 With the longest intro balance transfer period we've seen, this offer is perfect for anyone looking to avoid high interest rates.

Bottom Line: on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

on purchases and qualifying balance transfers After the intro APR offer ends,

annual fee

annual fee Click “ APPLY NOW ” to apply online

We're declaring a new Best in Class winner in the Balance Transfer category.

The offers a full . That's the longest interest-free period available on the market today, which is the most important factor you'll need to consider.

Why We Rate This The Top Balance Transfer Card

Balance transfer credit cards are basically measured by a single standard — time. It's all about how much time they give you to pay down debt without interest. By that standard, this card's 21-month intro period is the longest of any card available on the market today.

What we're seeing is the drive interest from people who…

… Want to delay initial interest payments on new purchases

… Have an existing balance they want to transfer

… Need a time window to pay off their balance before they start paying interest. If you were to sign up online for the card today you’d have until nearly 2025 before you start getting hit with interest charges. It's like taking a 21-month vacation from paying interest!

More than just a balance transfer card

The longest 0% Intro APR period on the market is reason enough to say yes to this card. On top of that, Wells Fargo offers a few more perks that make this our new must-have among Balance Transfer cards:

No annual fee. The card is designed to help you save money. You'll automatically avoid any annual or upfront fees.

The card is designed to help you save money. You'll automatically avoid any annual or upfront fees. $600 of cell phone protection. Get up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your eligible Wells Fargo card (subject to a $25 deductible)

Get up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your eligible Wells Fargo card (subject to a $25 deductible) My Wells Fargo Deals. You can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card

Can you do any better with a balance transfer card?

In short, we don’t think so. On top of almost two years at 0% APR on balance transfers plus great perks free cell phone protection, you get to take advantage of this offer while paying no annual fee.

Remember, for balance transfer cards it’s all about time. We suggest not wasting any time waiting to apply for the premier balance transfer card on the market. Then, take your time to pay down your balance with no additional interest for up to 21 months. See if you are approved simply by clicking here.

Who Should Get This Card The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a great fit for those who want plenty of time to pay down debt or finance a large purchase, without being charged interest.

Consumers who still need to do some significant shopping while waiting to pay down old balances will love the 0% intro APR for nearly two years

Other Top Balance Transfer Options

