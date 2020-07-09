Best ‎Business Credit Cards | Apply Instantly | CompareCredit

Business Credit Cards

Whether you run a small local business or a big national operation, using a business credit card can be extremely beneficial and help you save money. Business credit cards come in all shapes and sizes and can offer generous rewards on spending and helpful low interest rates to make operating your business easier. Here are a few things to consider what shopping for a new credit card for your business.

Why You Should use a Business Credit Card

Even if you are a sole proprietor and don’t have any employees, using a dedicated business credit card for your expenses can help you keep things organized and save a lot of headache – any financial expert would tell you that it’s important to keep your personal expenses and your business expenses neatly separated. That way, when it comes time to file taxes or do a business review, you can simply look at the statements from your business credit card and easily see where you spent your money. Many business credit cards come with perks like free employee cards and easy integration with Quickbooks to help streamline your business finances.

Business Credit Cards with Rewards

Just like with personal credit cards, business cards often come with generous rewards rates, sign up bonus, and other ways to earn rewards on your spending. In fact, since many businesses tally up thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars in expenses each month, using the right business credit card could really boost your bottom line with big rewards. There are business cards that offer cash back, travel rewards or points on your spending.

If you’re looking to keep things simple, a flat-rate cash back business credit card might be the best fit for you – earn up to 2% cash back on all your purchases, no matter what you’re spending on. There are also cash back business cards that offer bonus cash back in special spending categories like office supplies, internet and phone services, etc. But if your business frequently takes you on the road, a business credit card with travel rewards might be the best option. Use your travel business credit card to earn rewards miles with your favorite airline or simply build up a bank of points that you can redeem for travel down the road.

Low Interest Business Credit Cards

One of the best perks with business credit cards are the flexible financing options. There are a number of credit cards that offer 0% intro APR on purchases or balance transfers. The zero interest periods can really come in handy if you need to finance a big inventory purchase or simply float expenses during the slow season. Some offer 0% intro APR for as long as 12 months – that’s like getting a yearlong loan with no interest.

Business Credit Cards – The Bottom Line

There is a long list of reasons to use a business credit card for your everyday business purchases. In addition to the simplicity of streamlining your business finances, you can earn rewards for everyday purchases or enjoy the flexibility of low interest rates. Take a look at the business credit cards above and select the one that is the best fit for you. Apply securely online today and start saving!