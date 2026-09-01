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Best Secured Credit Cardsof September 2026

These are the best products for you based on your credit.

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Last fact checked: Sep. 1, 2026

Best Secured Credit Cards

Products from our Partners.

SoFi Smart Card

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on SoFi's secure site

  • Reports to all 3 major credit bureaus to build credit history, and boost your credit score with responsible use
  • Earn unlimited 5% cash back rewards on eligible grocery store purchases
  • There’s no hard credit pull to apply, no annual fee, and no foreign transaction fees.
  • $0
  • Bad, Limited, Rebuilding
  • Mastercard
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn unlimited 5% cash back rewards on eligible grocery store purchases, issued in the form of SoFi Member Rewards points.
  • Up to 4.00% APY¹ on SoFi Savings balances for up to 6 months with eligible direct deposit.
  • Spending control with a dynamic credit limit based on a member’s Checking and Savings account balances.
  • Opportunities to grow credit scores responsibly with on-time payments and no hard credit pull to apply.
  • $0 fraud liability, issued via Mastercard to provide the protections of a credit card.
  • Fee free access to 55,000+ ATMs worldwide.²
  • Ways to easily send and receive money through person-to-person payments, Zelle, bill pay, worldwide money transfers, and mobile check deposit.
  • Access to complimentary unlimited financial planning³ and additional benefits with a SoFi Plus membership.

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Secured Self Visa® Credit Card

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on Self's secure site

  • Reports to all 3 major credit bureaus to build credit history, and lift your credit score with responsible use
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in just 6 months – no extra deposit needed
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee for Lost/Stolen Cards with Visa’s Zero Liability Policy
  • $0 intro for the first year, $25 thereafter*
  • Bad, Limited, Rebuilding
  • Visa
  • Select to apply online
  • $0 intro annual fee for the first year only, for new customers only, $25 thereafter
  • No credit check or credit score required
  • See if you’re approved in minutes
  • Reports to all 3 major credit bureaus to build credit history
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in just 6 months—no extra deposit needed
  • Monitor your credit progress with free access to your Credit Score. Secure your credit line with a refundable security deposit¹ - as low as $100.
  • Use your card anywhere Visa is accepted–in the US.
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee for Lost/Stolen Cards with Visa’s Zero Liability Policy
  • Add to your mobile wallet and make purchases using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay
  • Manage your account online or in our mobile app
  • Self is not a bank. The Secured Self Visa® Credit Card is issued by Lead Bank, Sunrise Banks, N.A., or First Century Bank, N.A., each Member FDIC.
  • ¹Deposits are returned upon account closure after settling outstanding balances.
  • *$0 intro annual fee for the first year only, for new customers only, $25 thereafter. Variable APR of 27.49%.
  • Results may vary. You may not receive an improved credit score based on your financial behavior, including missed payments with Self credit products and activity with other creditors.
  • Qualification for the secured Self Visa® Credit Card is based on meeting eligibility requirements, including income and expense requirements and establishment of security interest. Criteria subject to change.

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Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
  • Reports to the credit bureaus and builds your credit score when used responsibly
  • Use your card wherever Mastercard is accepted
  • $0
  • Limited, Bad
  • Mastercard®
  • Select to apply online
  • No annual or hidden fees. See if you're approved in seconds
  • Building your credit? Using the Capital One Platinum Secured card responsibly could help
  • Put down a refundable security deposit starting at $49 to get at least a $200 initial credit line
  • You could earn back your security deposit as a statement credit when you use your card responsibly, like making payments on time
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months with no additional deposit needed
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
  • Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It's free for everyone
  • Get access to your account 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with online banking to access your account from your desktop or smartphone, with Capital One's mobile app
  • Top rated mobile app

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Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

5.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Reports to the credit bureaus and builds your credit score when used responsibly
  • 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day and 5% Cash Back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
  • $0
  • Poor / Limited / New to Credit
  • Mastercard
  • Select to apply online
  • No annual or hidden fees, and you can earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. See if you're approved in seconds
  • Put down a refundable $200 security deposit to get at least a $200 initial credit line
  • Building your credit? Using a card like this responsibly could help
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
  • You could earn back your security deposit as a statement credit when you use your card responsibly, like making payments on time
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months with no additional deposit needed
  • Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It's free for everyone
  • Top rated mobile app

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