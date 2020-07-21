Credit Authorization Agreement
You acknowledge, agree, and authorize that (a) CompareCredit, LLC. will obtain consumer and related information about you from one or more consumer reporting agencies for the purposes of identifying the lenders and/or service providers who would be the best match for you, (b) your information may be sent to lenders and/or service providers on your behalf, (c) your information may be used in order to make sure you are who you say you are, and to determine how much debt you currently have in order to determine your debt-to-income ratio, (d) such lenders and/or service providers may obtain consumer reports and related information about you from one or more consumer reporting agencies, such as TransUnion, Experian and Equifax, (e) and your information may be used by lenders and/or service providers to make prequalification and other credit decisions.
List of lenders and/or service providers:
Avant, Best Egg, FreedomPlus, LendingClub, LendingPoint, Liberty Bank, LightStream, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, NetCredit, OneMain, OppLoans, Payoff, Prosper, RISE, SoFi, Upstart