 Tanza Loudenback
Certified Financial Professional

'I'm fascinated by how and why we make financial decisions, and I love turning to data, research, and experts to help me figure it out.'

Tanza Loudenback is a CFP® certificant, writer, and editor. From 2015 to 2021, she was a top-read author and editor at Business Insider. Her work focuses on helping people make smart decisions with their money and is published by a variety of online publications.

Education

  • UCLA ExtensionFinancial Planning Services

Expertise

  • Personal Finance
  • Real estate/housing